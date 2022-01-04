ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH It might be challenging dealing with someone older or in a position of power today. They might rain on your parade. Whatever happens will catch you off guard. Possibly, this person is unusual or someone you did not expect to encounter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Tread carefully today, especially when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might find your dealings with someone in a position of authority will squelch you. (Aggh!) Someone might refuse or deny you something, which you did not expect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Travel plans are challenging today. Expect delays and hang-ups with red-tape details. (For some of you, this could mean that you suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so.) Either way, sudden changes due to legal matters or personal obligations are likely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Double-check your bank account today, as well as your credit card charges, because something restrictive might occur. It is something you might not expect to happen. When it comes to money and debt, stay on top of things, which you generally do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Because the Moon is in the sign opposite from your sign today, you'll have to go more than halfway dealing with others. This means you have to be tolerant and cooperative. Meanwhile, you might be surprised by someone who makes demands.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH At work today or with any task that you are doing, keep your eyes open, because something unexpected will happen. Whatever it is, it might create more work for you. You might feel rebellious; nevertheless, increased restrictions in some fashion will cause problems.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Parents must be on top of things with their kids today because it's an accident-prone day for kids. Additionally, something unexpected might occur. Double-check details, especially regarding transportation. Social plans might suddenly change as well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Your home routine will be interrupted today, very likely because you are dealing with a parent or an authority figure. For some reason, rules and regulations likely will be part of the picture. This could create a problem that you did not anticipate. Tread carefully.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Keep your eyes open. Iit's an accident-prone day for you. You also might be worried about something. Relax. Mark Twain said most of the terrible things in his life actually never happened. Most of our worries don't come true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Keep an eye on your money, bank accounts and possessions today, because something unexpected will impact your wealth. You might find money; you might lose money. Someone in authority might deny you what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Obligations, duty and orderliness are key today. It's not a frivolous day. Au contraire; something might catch you off guard, possibly related to rules and regulations. Watch what you do and make sure you go by the book.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today you might feel lonely or cut off from others. This makes you feel restless and a bit helpless. It's really an illusion. Ironically, tomorrow is a lovely day! Stay positive and hang in there.