ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH It might be challenging dealing with someone older or in a position of power today. They might rain on your parade. Whatever happens will catch you off guard. Possibly, this person is unusual or someone you did not expect to encounter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Tread carefully today, especially when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might find your dealings with someone in a position of authority will squelch you. (Aggh!) Someone might refuse or deny you something, which you did not expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Travel plans are challenging today. Expect delays and hang-ups with red-tape details. (For some of you, this could mean that you suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so.) Either way, sudden changes due to legal matters or personal obligations are likely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)