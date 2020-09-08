VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A sudden travel opportunity should not be passed up. The change of scene could transform your entire life's direction for the better. Physical activities bring out your best intellectual potentials, so don't forget to exercise today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your excellent communication skills serve you well today. Changes and events that began in the early summer provide clues as to what is happening now. Confusion related to cash flow clears. An old work associate contacts you unexpectedly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today makes good manners and sincerity a must in matters of the heart. Recognize what is and is not real in romance. You may find yourself committing to future plans for a relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A nurturing and loving relationship with a pet can be very beneficial to your well-being. But if an animal is too difficult to care for, a new home might be the wisest solution for all concerned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)