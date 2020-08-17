ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH The good times are finally in full swing and roll on through today. A merry romantic dance involving more than one prospect is possible. This influence is exceptionally creative too. Give tangible expression to your original ideas.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A home remodeling project or a new residence might be desirable. Talk to contractors today and make up a budget. Modernization of your surroundings would be pleasing. You are ready to go after too much waiting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're able to employ your natural promotional skills effectively today. Good conversation and journeys of the mind and body are always appealing to you. The pace will be quick. Get organized and much can be accomplished.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH There can be some cash-flow situations to resolve. It is a good time to bless your wallet and bank book. Welcome all that is fresh and unexpected. Today can bring surprise announcements from others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Dramatic and proud, you glow with a magnanimous warmth that honors your ruler, the Sun. Your appearance and personality charm others. Pursue creative outlets and business opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Meticulous and analytical, you find satisfaction in being helpful. Today, helping others who are less fortunate brings you joy. Take time for quiet reflection. Explore your subconscious needs through meditation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Healing and growth are due. A reunion of some type can be planned. A new cycle directly related to discovering personal happiness starts. A larger than life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep perspective. Seek efficiency.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Today creates a limiting and somewhat frustrating career situation. Accept others as they are and use your creative ideas constructively. Recognition will be yours following this trying and testing time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Taurus and Scorpio companions can offer valuable insights or introduce you to groups or mentors who will pave the way toward personal awakening. Scheduling time for regular meditation will help you grow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH An old demon no longer troubles you. Inwardly, you will feel more peaceful and strong. New financial strategies are worth considering. Your legendary analytical ability is in top form, enabling you to find solutions to pesky problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A really odd situation can develop with an interesting but eccentric person. Do not overreact. Allow it to be transitory and chalk it up to experience. Legal matters can be brought to a successful conclusion. An important new relationship develops.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The cell salt for Pisces is iron phosphate. Pisces rules the feet, and this immune system enhancer boosts steadiness while assisting with the distribution of oxygen throughout the body tissues.
