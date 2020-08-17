× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH The good times are finally in full swing and roll on through today. A merry romantic dance involving more than one prospect is possible. This influence is exceptionally creative too. Give tangible expression to your original ideas.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A home remodeling project or a new residence might be desirable. Talk to contractors today and make up a budget. Modernization of your surroundings would be pleasing. You are ready to go after too much waiting.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're able to employ your natural promotional skills effectively today. Good conversation and journeys of the mind and body are always appealing to you. The pace will be quick. Get organized and much can be accomplished.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH There can be some cash-flow situations to resolve. It is a good time to bless your wallet and bank book. Welcome all that is fresh and unexpected. Today can bring surprise announcements from others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)