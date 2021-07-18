HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 18, 2021: You are energetic and forceful. You are also compassionate and caring; nevertheless, you're not afraid to make a first move. Issues matter for you! This year's pace will be faster. It's a happier year for you, and it's also a year of a major choice. You will be candid with others because you've decided it's time to speak your truth.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Attend to banking issues and anything to do with shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas today.
This Week: Expect parties, sports and fun times with kids in the next four weeks! Creative juices flow!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're emotionally excitable and impulsive today. Or perhaps you will encounter someone like this.
This Week: For the month ahead, your focus is on home, family and your private life. Real-estate issues might be important.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Something might disrupt your work today. Be mindful of your pet. Something unexpected could happen.
This Week: Your daily pace will accelerate over the next four weeks. Enjoy short trips, conversations plus more reading and writing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Parents should be vigilant, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans also might suddenly change.
This Week: For the next four weeks, you will focus more on earnings, cash flow and making money.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Be patient with family members.
This Week: The Sun moves into your sign for four weeks. It's all about you, dear Leo! Goodies and favors arrive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign.
This Week: Keep a low profile in the next four weeks and make goals for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Keep an eye on your money. Check your bills and protect possessions today.
This Week: You'll be more popular starting this week and for the next four weeks! Share your dreams with others to get their feedback.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Because you seek excitement and stimulation, you might attract people who are quite different from your usual crowd today.
This Week: The Sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks shining a flattering light on you. Everyone is impressed with you even if you do nothing different.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH It's a restless day for you. You feel you're waiting for the other shoe to drop.
This Week: Travel, further study and anything that can expand your horizons will appeal to you in the next four weeks. Do something different!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet someone who is a real character.
This Week: The next four weeks will be more passionate than usual. You also will focus on someone else's wealth, as well as shared property, taxes, loans and mortgages.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Be patient with parents, bosses and the police, because they might do something catching you off guard today.
This Week: You'll need more sleep in the next four weeks, because this week the Sun moves opposite your sign. You also will be more involved in partnerships and close friendships.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Travel plans suddenly change today. Stay flexible!
This Week: As the Sun changes signs this week, it ushers in a four-week window for you to get better organized. You want to work smart and be as efficient and productive as possible.