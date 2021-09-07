VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Explore the possibility of getting more physical exercise, because with both the Sun and fiery Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn. In fact, if you don't find a way to burn it off, it could "leak out" as grumpy complaints. Not good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Despite your desire to talk and schmooze, ideally, you will appreciate hiding in the wings because you need to catch your breath and take a rest. Save your strength and energy for when your birthday arrives. Then you can par-tay!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Despite the fact you might feel competitive with someone, your interaction with a friend or group is important to you. Why not bounce your hopes and dreams for the future off someone to get their feedback?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Go after what you want today, because you look excellent in the eyes of others. However, don't make important decisions during the Moon Alert. This favorable influence will still be there tomorrow and the next day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)