ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Get better organized today, because it'll make you feel good. Many also will extend these efforts into doing something to improve their health as well. (What you want is to be on top of your game.)
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH More than most, you like your creature comforts. Do something that pleases you today, especially regarding food, fun outings, sports and playful activities with others, including children. Cater to your whims. Express creative urges.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH A discussion with a parent could be significant today. Certainly, you have a strong focus on home and family now. In part, this could be because you are dealing with increased chaos and busy activity on the homefront.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The pace of your days has been accelerating because you're busy. Appointments, short trips and increased time with siblings, relatives and neighbors are some reasons why. However, you are unusually convincing now, and you can use this to your advantage.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Pay attention to your cash flow, earnings and assets, because it's good to get this straight in your mind. Figure out what you own and what you owe, because when it comes to money and personal wealth, information is power.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Explore the possibility of getting more physical exercise, because with both the Sun and fiery Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn. In fact, if you don't find a way to burn it off, it could "leak out" as grumpy complaints. Not good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Despite your desire to talk and schmooze, ideally, you will appreciate hiding in the wings because you need to catch your breath and take a rest. Save your strength and energy for when your birthday arrives. Then you can par-tay!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Despite the fact you might feel competitive with someone, your interaction with a friend or group is important to you. Why not bounce your hopes and dreams for the future off someone to get their feedback?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Go after what you want today, because you look excellent in the eyes of others. However, don't make important decisions during the Moon Alert. This favorable influence will still be there tomorrow and the next day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Because you want to learn something new and get a change of scenery, do something different today. Talk to people from other backgrounds. Visit places you've never been before. Do whatever you can to expand your horizons and feel excited about life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Because you have a stronger than average focus on shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances at this time, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Disputes in these areas also might arise. Fortunately, you are often the peacemaker.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Remember to get more sleep while the Sun is opposite your sign. You'll also need to be more patient with partners and close friends, because fiery Mars makes it easy to be irritated with someone. (Perhaps they are irritating.) Nevertheless, stay chill for peace of mind and the peace of mind of others.