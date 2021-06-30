ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. It will be easy to do this because you want to hide and be low-key. This is a good day to help a family member.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Because you are more involved with daily contacts, siblings and other relatives, be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Enjoy socializing with others in a lighthearted way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today people notice you, especially bosses, parents and the police. Therefore, please be aware that you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Don't volunteer for anything during that time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you want stimulation and change! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Forewarned is forearmed!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)