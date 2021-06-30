 Skip to main content
DAILY HOROSCOPE
ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. It will be easy to do this because you want to hide and be low-key. This is a good day to help a family member. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Because you are more involved with daily contacts, siblings and other relatives, be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Enjoy socializing with others in a lighthearted way. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today people notice you, especially bosses, parents and the police. Therefore, please be aware that you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Don't volunteer for anything during that time. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you want stimulation and change! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Forewarned is forearmed! 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Today the Moon Alert is in your Money House. Therefore, avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. Protect your assets and shared property. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is a good day for a frank discussion with others, especially from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. However, during that time, avoid shopping except for food, and postpone important decisions. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today you are focused on your health, work and getting organized. Be wise and avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. This way you will avoid disappointment. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH This is a fabulous, creative day for you! During the Moon Alert, from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, you will enjoy schmoozing. You also will think outside the box. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today you're happy to hunker down at home and enjoy the comfort of familiar surroundings. Note: Most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Today you will enjoy socializing with others and exploring new ideas. However, avoid spending money (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. This will protect you from some minor regrets. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Be careful today! The Moon is in your Money House, and because of the Moon Alert, please avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH You might be more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. Avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today. This will protect you. 

