ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH After some possible disappointments about financial arrangements this morning, this day just gets better as it wears on. In fact, it's a good day to talk to the boss, ask for a raise or make your pitch, because people in power are inclined to favor you today. (Yes!)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Relations with parents and bosses might be challenging this morning. Someone might rain on your parade. However, very soon everything smooths out and becomes warm and encouraging. Good news from someone "different" or from another culture might delight you. Travel plans are promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Things might be sticky or restrictive this morning because of rules and regulations. However, after that, this day gets easier because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. People will be helpful and supportive. (Just get through the morning.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This morning some challenges related to vacations, social outings or your kids will require your attention. However, later in the day, things begin to shine! In fact, social outings, fun activities with kids and sports events will be fun! Enjoy your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH A discussion with a parent or older family member might be discouraging this morning. Give this little thought, because the rest of the day is great. You might want to entertain at home. You will enjoy redecorating, plus lively discussions will be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might be worried about something this morning. Perhaps you will encounter difficulties with authority figures. Fortunately, very soon, the day shifts and life becomes fun-loving, lighthearted and playful. Enjoy flirtations and social outings!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH This morning, you might experience a financial disappointment or difficulty when dealing with something that you own. Fortunately, the day changes very quickly, and you are pleased with financial speculation as well as spending money on social occasions and children.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH This morning you might feel blocked by someone or something. Fortunately, this is short-lived, because very soon you feel mentally energetic, happy and upbeat. You will enjoy talking to others, especially neighbors, siblings and relatives. It's a pleasant day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Something worrisome might occur this morning. Perhaps you are the only one who knows about it or it takes place behind the scenes. Fear not. Very soon, your day shifts and you become much happier! You might enjoy privacy or quiet time in a pleasant, relaxing way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Someone might block your plans this morning, perhaps someone older. Not to worry, because very soon this problem fades away, and you are energized by social possibilities with others. People are glad to see you, plus your confidence and energy will win people over.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH This morning you might feel discouraged when dealing with parents, bosses or authority figures. (Including the police.) Fortunately, these feelings will lighten up very soon because of something going on behind the scenes. Or perhaps a secret message will lift your spirits. It's a good day!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Avoid controversial subjects this morning, because they will create stress. Later in the day, travel plans are exciting. You also might look forward to school or further education, or opportunities in medicine, the law, publishing and the media. Someone "different" might appeal to you romantically.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0