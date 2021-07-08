ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You want excitement in your romantic relationships to the point that you might even instigate a fight to see the sparks fly. Hopefully, a surprise invitation will come your way today. It's a playful day! However, parents, take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might spontaneously entertain at home today because you're in the mood for a fun diversion! Or, perhaps, unexpected company will drop by. You also might buy something spontaneously for your home — something beautiful, modern or unusual.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is an exciting day full of new faces, new places and new ideas. You might suddenly take a short trip. You might encounter someone who is unusual and different because today you are stimulated by the people you encounter.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Keep an eye on your money and your possessions, because something unusual might occur today. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Respect moneymaking ideas!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)