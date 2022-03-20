Happy Birthday for Sunday, March 20, 2022:

You have excellent people skills. You enjoy the company of others, plus you relish stimulating situations. You avoid boring routine. People love your adventurous spirit! This is a slower-paced year. Examine your closest relationships, your needs and what makes you happy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH As this day wears on, it gets better and better! You feel pleased, confident and happy to have a warm feeling in your tummy. Basically, your inner optimism is boosted, and you feel like a winner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Don't get so carried away with enthusiasm when dealing with groups and friends that you overlook important details. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Because you feel confident about plans for your career, you will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. They see you as someone who is ready for the mantle of success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today you're making big plans in many areas of your life, including travel, higher education, medicine and the law. You believe in what's possible for the future, and you intend to make it a reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything you own jointly with others will benefit you today. One minor caveat: Respect your own self-interests and don't give away the farm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is a great day for a serious discussion with partners and close friends, because people are confident and friendly. It's easier for people to be tolerant of each other viewpoints, which can build to workable solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH This is a great day for business and commercial activity. Work-related travel is also on the books. You're enthusiastic about big ideas related to your job or perhaps even your health. Meanwhile, a pet will be a source of joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You might be excited about social outings, vacations, playful activities with kids and sports events today. That's because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic. People from different backgrounds will unite in a positive way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is the perfect day for a gathering at home of family and friends or a meeting with a specific purpose. People are confident and enthusiastic, which promotes tolerance of different views. In turn, this will lead to positive results and productivity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You will enjoy the company of siblings, relatives and neighbors today. It's a great day for a short trip as well as meetings with others. Whatever plans you make today will be ambitious and confident. Organize things around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You're not afraid to think big today. You are quick to see the most advantageous course of action, which means you will speed up any kind of process that is taking place. Oh yes, you'll get results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Today Mercury and Jupiter are lined up in your sign, which makes you tolerant when dealing with others. It also gives you the ability to inspire people, which is why you will be a Pied Piper for those who want to follow your direction.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to noon EDT today (5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

