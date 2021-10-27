LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You want to keep things low-key today because you're happy to work alone or behind the scenes. You might be more involved than usual with a parent and family issues. Despite your desire to be quiet, you're persuasive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's an excellent day to discuss your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, perhaps a female companion. The reason is someone else's feedback will help you. You might see ways to expand your goals or tweak them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you're high-viz, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people are discussing personal details about your private life. This could relate to financial issues. It also might relate to something you recently said, because with Mercury in your sign now, you're chatty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today you want to do something different. You want to shake things up a bit because you're hungry for adventure. Ideally, it's a good day to travel. If you can't travel, talk to people from different backgrounds and learn something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)