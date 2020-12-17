ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Avoid making binding commitments today, especially to serve on the boards of clubs or organizations. News comes from a lost love. Some confusion follows. Gather information before responding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH The time to redefine your professional status and career is due. A hunch or creative idea can help. Reflect on days past. You'll have access to favors and opportunities that will address your needs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today makes you pleasantly aware of how much you are accomplishing, and gives you greater vitality and clarity of thought. Enjoy this time of progress. A new position of leadership can be offered unexpectedly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH The veil to the other side is very thin today. Offer suggestions, but keep expectations in check. If a journey abroad is desired, this is a good time to make plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today promises surprise announcements from others. Get both sides of every story. Weigh all issues with care and attention to detail. A major job or residence change may be brewing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A new interest in health arises today. Get plenty of fresh water, juices and healing teas. Add healthy humidity to a dry room by simmering water with a handful of peppermint or other fragrant herbs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH There can be a turning point in relationships today. Expect a new cycle involving an existing tie or a change in your needs regarding love, leading to something new. You must conserve your energy and not allow it to be drained.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH A sense of purpose guides you toward worthwhile goals. Exercise provides a perfect release. Stay on top of home repairs. Fortify your domestic environment, making it safe and wholesome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today favors problem-solving and can bring an invitation to travel with a friend or loved one. Repay old debts. Analyze how ongoing patterns, obligations or legal situations affect your security. Maintain your faith.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH The changing financial structure of the world is impacting you in a personal way. Be alert to promising new trends in your professional sphere. Rise to meet challenges. Constructive effort on your part will bring financial rewards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your energy level will be high today, making it easier to get things done. Consider a business trip. Any long-standing nebulousness about security issues ends. Finally, you will breathe a sigh of relief.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You actively seek spiritual growth today. You appreciate the prosperity consciousness of self-help reading and studies. Air signs (Libra, Gemini or Aquarius) are involved. You will welcome structure, tradition and tangible beliefs as a source of support.
