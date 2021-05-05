ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you feel mildly restless and even excited about life. You can tell that there is an energy in the air that is "all systems go!" This could relate to the difficulties we have all had in the past year. For many, there's a rainbow on the horizon.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Expect to meet someone unusual today. This person might be avant-garde, bohemian or eccentric in some way. Alternatively, someone you already know might suddenly do something that amazes you! Do be aware that this person will be convincing. ("Just sign on the dotted line.")

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Even though you might choose to work alone or behind the scenes today, nevertheless, you are confident in your ability to convince bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs to listen to you. You know you can persuade them to accept your views. Use this influence wisely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)