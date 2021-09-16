LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Your focus on money continues along with your desire to tweak your digs and entertain at home. (Leos are great hosts.) Tread carefully with partners and close friends today, because someone close to you will surprise you. They might suggest something unusual or even foil your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Something unexpected with your pet, your health or job might catch you off guard today. Or perhaps you have some genius-like ideas about how to improve your health or your job.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Social plans might change today or be canceled. Or perhaps you'll receive a surprise invitation. Do what you can to avoid sports accidents as well as accidents with your kids. This means slow down, take it easy and be vigilant.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's a popular time for you, and with fair Venus in your sign, you are charming and diplomatic. Nevertheless, your home routine will change today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur — perhaps a family disagreement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)