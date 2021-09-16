ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you want others to support a cause or rally for freedom from some kind of tyranny. (The tyranny of peanut butter sandwiches for lunch?) Possibly, a friend or a member of a group will do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Heads up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH You might be at odds with a parent, boss or police person today. It could be something mild. It might be something rebellious. (Different details for different folks.) Nevertheless, you might have a reaction if someone tells you what to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Travel plans might be delayed, changed or canceled today. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Someone from another culture or from far away might surprise you today. Political and religious situations will intrigue you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Keep an eye on issues regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters, as well as inheritances, because something unexpected might catch you off guard. Someone might disagree with a previous agreement. This person might even be you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Your focus on money continues along with your desire to tweak your digs and entertain at home. (Leos are great hosts.) Tread carefully with partners and close friends today, because someone close to you will surprise you. They might suggest something unusual or even foil your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Something unexpected with your pet, your health or job might catch you off guard today. Or perhaps you have some genius-like ideas about how to improve your health or your job.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Social plans might change today or be canceled. Or perhaps you'll receive a surprise invitation. Do what you can to avoid sports accidents as well as accidents with your kids. This means slow down, take it easy and be vigilant.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a popular time for you, and with fair Venus in your sign, you are charming and diplomatic. Nevertheless, your home routine will change today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur — perhaps a family disagreement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH You continue to look fabulous to everyone because the Sun is casting you in a flattering spotlight. Make the most of it, because this happens only once a year for four weeks. Meanwhile, be aware of everything you say and do. This is a mildly accident-prone day for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Travel and adventure appeal because you want a change of scenery. Nevertheless, keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected could occur. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect your possessions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus, which will make you feel restless, impulsive and rebellious. Guard against jumping to hasty conclusions. But enjoy feelings of independence and high spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Remember you need more sleep while the Sun is opposite your sign. Respect your need for more rest. Today is a bit restless for you, which is why you have that feeling you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Relax.