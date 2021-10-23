VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks, because suddenly you're busy! Errands, appointments, short trips plus increased reading and writing are just some reasons you will be on the go.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Expect to have an increased focus on money, cash flow and your possessions in the next four weeks. You might shop more. You might look for ways to boost your income. You also might focus on improving or taking care of something that you own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in your sign. This happens only once a year, and when it occurs it is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Important people and favorable circumstances will come your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Your personal year is coming to an end; however, your new year will not begin until the Sun enters your sign, four weeks from now. Therefore, use this next window of time to look over your shoulder. How well are you doing at the art of living? How do you want next year to be different?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)