HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021: You are forever youthful because you have a playful, mischievous streak. You are intelligent and perceptive. You are also an excellent problem-solver. You are naturally versatile and talented in many fields. This year is a time of fresh, new beginnings, because it is the start of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be brave, bold and open any door!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You feel empowered when dealing with shared property and anything you jointly own with someone else today. You see ways to improve the arrangement. You might feel glad to be generous to someone.

This Week: Playful and creative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today is a great day to socialize because a casual conversation might have a deep imprint on you. (It's amazing how we can all affect each other and yet we often don't know this.)

This Week: A balance between home and socializing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This can be a productive day because you will see efficiencies and better ways of doing things. Enjoy meeting with groups or individuals from different cultures and backgrounds.