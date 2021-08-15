HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021: You are forever youthful because you have a playful, mischievous streak. You are intelligent and perceptive. You are also an excellent problem-solver. You are naturally versatile and talented in many fields. This year is a time of fresh, new beginnings, because it is the start of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be brave, bold and open any door!
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You feel empowered when dealing with shared property and anything you jointly own with someone else today. You see ways to improve the arrangement. You might feel glad to be generous to someone.
This Week: Playful and creative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today is a great day to socialize because a casual conversation might have a deep imprint on you. (It's amazing how we can all affect each other and yet we often don't know this.)
This Week: A balance between home and socializing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This can be a productive day because you will see efficiencies and better ways of doing things. Enjoy meeting with groups or individuals from different cultures and backgrounds.
This Week: Family discussions are important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH This is a fun-loving, playful day! You might be moved by the creativity of others. Interaction with children will be meaningful. Romantic relationships will be joyful as well as deeply moving.
This Week: Redecorate and entertain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A family discussion might be surprisingly deep and profound; it will be meaningful and impacting. You might entertain at home or have a group meeting of sorts at your home.
This Week: Pleasant week focusing on money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Casual encounters with relatives and neighbors will have a deeper meaning for you today. (Perhaps something you say will have a deeper meaning for them.) Your interactions with others will be important and joyful.
This Week: You can attract money to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today you might see new uses or applications for something you already own. (Could that old Volkswagen be a floor lamp?) Be open to ideas occurring to you. Likewise, some of you might even see new ways of earning money.
This Week: Buy wardrobe treasures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today the Moon is still in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto as well as lucky Jupiter. Pluto will deepen any emotions and help you see the subtext of things. Meanwhile, Jupiter will lift your spirits and inspire you!
This Week: Activity with groups, young people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You need to rest and take a break. You might do some serious, deep self-scrutiny; however, you also will feel uplifted and inspired by something.
This Week: Travel and warm friendships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might discover secrets today, because this is a kind of day where things are revealed. People can see beneath the surface. However, you will feel elated and happy to deal with groups.
This Week: You impress important people. Explore travel options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You might have an emotional power struggle today, especially if you think someone is trying to manipulate you. Fortunately, this will be brief. Basically, you will use your positive frame of mind to feel good about concerns.
This Week: Financial disputes. Travel for pleasure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Don't let others coerce you in your way of thinking today, because you have the right to your opinions and beliefs. Instead, be open to learning. Plato said, "Knowledge is the function of being."
This Week: Get organized. Meanwhile, relationships are passionate.