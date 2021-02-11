ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Friendships and group affiliations get you involved in an array of new interests. Politics and humanitarian values are a prime focus. Those who lack confidence and experience welcome your kind words and courtesy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Established patterns change slowly. Old memories are haunting. Let time be a healer. Patience with elderly people and authority figures is essential. At work much is expected of you. Others rely on your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH It's a time to be conscientious and generous today. Don't let others think for an instant that you would take them for granted. When it comes to individual beliefs, allow others to search for their own truth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You purge old financial debts or dilemmas today. Others ask you for financial help and advice. Old conditions and stale goals are waning. This is truly a death and rebirth trend. New realities replace old attitudes and priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)