ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Friendships and group affiliations get you involved in an array of new interests. Politics and humanitarian values are a prime focus. Those who lack confidence and experience welcome your kind words and courtesy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Established patterns change slowly. Old memories are haunting. Let time be a healer. Patience with elderly people and authority figures is essential. At work much is expected of you. Others rely on your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's a time to be conscientious and generous today. Don't let others think for an instant that you would take them for granted. When it comes to individual beliefs, allow others to search for their own truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You purge old financial debts or dilemmas today. Others ask you for financial help and advice. Old conditions and stale goals are waning. This is truly a death and rebirth trend. New realities replace old attitudes and priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Partnerships are growing. Others want commitment from you. Encourage others to communicate. Conversations and emails help you explore the parameters of important relationships. Moderation is the best policy to adopt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH It's an emotionally charged day. You're expressive and especially sensitive. You can treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine. Pets are especially important. They provide a new level of comfort and companionship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today brings delight in the company of younger people. A child you're close to seems very grown up. Past obligations melt away. It is easier to enjoy the present and to plan for the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Comfort factors at home are in your thoughts. You would relish a roomier, improved residence. You could seek a new apartment or schedule home improvements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You'll have clarity and focus today. Your self-confidence and marvelous persuasive talent shine. Enlist support and seek information. Your word skills are in top form. You produce impressive writing and speak eloquently.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will enjoy a new perspective on old puzzles and problems. It is easier to view bittersweet memories with appreciation and to understand why certain situations occurred. Abundant calls and emails.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today outlines your options and illustrates what is most important. Your mental attitude is more positive. Your confidence and concern inspire others to seek your advice. A group discussion is especially fruitful in providing information and ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You cherish time alone today. Seclusion brings peace. Subtle mystical energies are coming into play. Secrets tend to come out. You may have to cope with an exposed vulnerable feeling. A meticulous approach to details wins you admiration.