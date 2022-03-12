DAILY HOROSCOPE
Both individuals are in custody.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The fires at blast furnaces at the old Indiana Harbor West steel mill in East Chicago have burned for more than a century but won't forge iron for much longer.
Firefighters plead guilty, escape felonies and jail time after out-of-control drinking party, records show
A firefighter told investigators he learned that when he went to his bed after drinking cocktails to "sleep it off," another firefighter came in, took his clothes off and pretended to carry out a sex act on him, police said.
"She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document states.
Anthony Miller admitted in his plea agreement he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside the bar when her male co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller repeatedly stabbed him.
A development agreement has been approved for Rimbach Square, a 208-unit apartment complex.
First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a farm just outside of Kouts in Pleasant Township, said Kouts Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler.
Althirty C. Hunter III, 22, of Gary, was found not guilty of fatally shooting 19-year-old Marco Alonzo in the face during a drug deal involving Hunter's co-defendant Ashley Middleton.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Eric S. Hummel's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to 8 1/2 years.