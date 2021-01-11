ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Make the most of your visibility today. You'll find yourself at the center of attention. A promotion, new career opportunity or other professional recognition is likely. The momentum continues all day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Several transits involving fire signs emphasize social connections, teamwork and the news media. Transformations are evolving around you. Listen carefully. Worthwhile information comes your way during casual conversations. Stay flexible and observant.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH The hand of fate is at work. The shadowy undercurrents of tension that were present during the late summer fade. You're ready to move forward. Contemplate the day's activities and your mission in life in the evening.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today's emphasis adds new substance to important friendships. Others make plans for the future that happily include you. Old friends and relatives are nostalgic. People from your past call more than usual.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Today brings changes to the workplace. New faces appear and longtime associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness regimen. Stay aware of how your body responds and all will be well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today ushers in whispers of true love. Expect some sparkle and surprises. Others will be attracted to you. Allow intimate relationships to evolve and grow. The expression of creative ideas enriches your life in a serendipitous way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your residence may need repair. A family member is temperamental; communication helps resolve problems. You are trying to balance security needs with changing times at home. Your housing needs could change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH A recurring situation involving a neighbor or sibling needs attention. Clear communication holds the key to smoothing over any differences. Positive affirmations and visualizations can be effective. You'll be juggling a variety of different projects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Old debts or other financial obligations lessen, allowing you to move forward more in reaching financial goals. Avoid any risks regarding financial issues. True love is going through a transformation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today favors enthusiasm and a competitive spirit. This high energy trend prevails and much is accomplished. Take time to understand and "know thyself," as the ancient oracle said. You are creating your reality in a very big way now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today it may be awkward to express love and admiration openly. Guard your heart. Patience and subtlety aid romance. Good deeds performed secretly bring you a deep inner happiness. Forgive yourself for old mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today generates refreshing new goals. This encourages you to discard a situation you've outgrown. Helpful, supportive people offer help. It's a good time to become more active within a worthwhile organization. Your circle of friends widens.