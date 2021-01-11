ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Make the most of your visibility today. You'll find yourself at the center of attention. A promotion, new career opportunity or other professional recognition is likely. The momentum continues all day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Several transits involving fire signs emphasize social connections, teamwork and the news media. Transformations are evolving around you. Listen carefully. Worthwhile information comes your way during casual conversations. Stay flexible and observant.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH The hand of fate is at work. The shadowy undercurrents of tension that were present during the late summer fade. You're ready to move forward. Contemplate the day's activities and your mission in life in the evening.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today's emphasis adds new substance to important friendships. Others make plans for the future that happily include you. Old friends and relatives are nostalgic. People from your past call more than usual.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)