ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Make morning calls to family and friends. If this pattern is not a ritual, it could become one. You will enjoy being more up to date with loved ones. Make plans to go to the movies or relax to good music.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You have the capacity and the knowledge to break patterns that no longer work. You see an investment that you had not considered up until now. Discuss the possibilities with a partner or trusted adviser.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Defer to others even though you have great ideas. Your personality is so strong that those around you often feel as if there is no space for them to share. Give them that space. You could be delighted by what you hear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Decide to complete a project that has been on the back burner for way too long. Move it through and force yourself to complete this matter. You will be a lot more jovial and have reason for celebration.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)