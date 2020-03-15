ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Make morning calls to family and friends. If this pattern is not a ritual, it could become one. You will enjoy being more up to date with loved ones. Make plans to go to the movies or relax to good music.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You have the capacity and the knowledge to break patterns that no longer work. You see an investment that you had not considered up until now. Discuss the possibilities with a partner or trusted adviser.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Defer to others even though you have great ideas. Your personality is so strong that those around you often feel as if there is no space for them to share. Give them that space. You could be delighted by what you hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Decide to complete a project that has been on the back burner for way too long. Move it through and force yourself to complete this matter. You will be a lot more jovial and have reason for celebration.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Once you give in to fun, you have difficulty becoming serious again. Ask yourself: Why should you? You might recharge your batteries and how you feel by letting go. A loved one is only too delighted to join in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Defer to a family member. He or she might need some quiet time with you alone. Spending time together strengthens your bond, no matter what that bond might be. You both can only gain from being open and expressive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Do not walk away from an opportunity to clear the air with someone close or important to you in your life. The schism that might be forming could be easier to ignore. Don't. Work it through.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You tend to want to go overboard, especially if you want to deal with an important matter involving finances and a purchase. You have quietly weighed the pros and cons. A child or new friend inspires you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH There is no stopping you now. You have decided to take on certain risks despite a possible negative outcome. Make sure you are fully aware of the costs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Decide to take the day off and do what you want. You are always responsible and often come through for others. Now give yourself the gift of a day off. You might just want to luxuriate and take a nap.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Others value your friendship and let you know how much your companionship is appreciated. Be receptive to others and accept their compliments. You deserve them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You could be easily overwhelmed by all that you need to accomplish. You might want to get together with an older relative or friend. Take time out for the important people in your life. Worry less about your to-do's -- at least today.