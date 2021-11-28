Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021: You're ambitious, confident and generous. Basically, you're an adventurous optimist. You're charismatic and popular with others. Many have a strong love for animals. It's a strong year for you, because it's a time of recognition and acknowledgement for you. You might get a raise, a promotion, kudos or awards. People will admire and respect you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You'll initiate conversations with people who are different from you. You will enjoy exploring ideas with people from different backgrounds. You want to know more.
This Week: Bosses favor you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It's time to examine your relationship to the wealth of others. This includes debt you share as well as shared property and jointly held assets. How do you come off in these relationships?
This Week: Travel for pleasure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's an interesting day. You have many conversations with others. In part, this will happen because you will attract talkative people to you! Call this a yakety-yak day. "Take out the papers and the trash …" Tonight: Cocoon at home.
This Week: Money and gifts come to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today the Sun is lined up with Mercury, which gives you a clear mind and a strong focus. That makes this the perfect day to do routine paperwork. Knuckle down and get this stuff out of the way, because you'll make great progress.
This Week: Cozy times with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you're full of wonderful, creative ideas! Enjoy any involvement in the arts or creative projects. You especially will be effective talking to younger people. In fact, your conversations with others might inadvertently educate you in some way. You will learn more about something.
This Week: Work hard; party hard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Family discussions, especially with a parent or an older relative, will be lively! It's an excellent day to decide how to tackle home repairs or make improvements either at home or within the family.
This Week: Romance and fun times.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Let's face it, today you're talking a lot! You've got something to say and you intend to say it. You're an observant sign, and you often see relationships between events and situations that others miss.
This Week: Redecorate and entertain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Write down your moneymaking ideas today, because you're on fire! The Sun and Mercury are causing your mind to be full of ideas about finances, earnings, cash flow and anything to do with your possessions.
This Week: Appreciate your surroundings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You couldn't pick a better day to start new things or initiate new projects. Furthermore, you are motivated to reach out to others by mail or in person to get things rolling.
This Week: You're favored!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH It's a great day to do research, because your mind is focused and very clear. Furthermore, you are interested in behind-the-scenes information or anything that is hidden and hard to access.
This Week: Shop for wardrobe items.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's the perfect day to bounce your ideas off someone regarding your plans, because their feedback will help you. Even if you're talking to yourself, think about future plans.
This Week: Your ambition is aroused!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Lively discussions will take place today between you and bosses, parents, teachers or VIPs. They have something to say, and so do you. Fortunately, you will express yourself with such clarity and focus that they will sit up and listen. Nevertheless, be smart and listen as well.
This Week: Enjoy friends.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. today. The moon is in Virgo.