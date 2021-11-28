This Week: Money and gifts come to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today the Sun is lined up with Mercury, which gives you a clear mind and a strong focus. That makes this the perfect day to do routine paperwork. Knuckle down and get this stuff out of the way, because you'll make great progress.

This Week: Cozy times with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Today you're full of wonderful, creative ideas! Enjoy any involvement in the arts or creative projects. You especially will be effective talking to younger people. In fact, your conversations with others might inadvertently educate you in some way. You will learn more about something.

This Week: Work hard; party hard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Family discussions, especially with a parent or an older relative, will be lively! It's an excellent day to decide how to tackle home repairs or make improvements either at home or within the family.

This Week: Romance and fun times.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)