ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Business and pleasure combine beautifully today. Make your work environment more beautiful and comfortable. Recognition comes when a friend gives you a boost. Be diplomatic and independent. Accept help if it is offered, but don't make any demands.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Follow through when sudden travel opportunities arise. A change of scene stimulates your intellect. A different spiritual perspective has appeal. It's an ideal day to learn about different faiths. Share ideas and listen carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A second chance at a lost love today. An old project can be reawakened, bringing pleasure as well as a reality check. Adapt. Fate will provide for your needs. A sense of lightness and release prevails.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A talented, loving individual expresses admiration. Be a good listener. Compromise is the key to coping with others' ideas. Double-check rules and directions. A legal matter might need your attention. A business or personal commitment can be finalized advantageously.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Saturn, which is linked to time, rules your house of health. Be aware of how your time management impacts your well-being. Since Saturn relates to bones and teeth, dental care and calcium supplements enhance your wellness. Your energy level will improve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A zest for adventure overcomes you. Enjoy a gamble, but only risk what you can afford to lose. There's more time for recreation. If you have a yen to become more playful, now is the time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Pressures ease. You have a second chance to overcome an obstacle or to take a breather. Do all you can to make your living environment cheerful and comfortable. A visitor proves to be good company. Be hospitable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You will be on the go. A new vehicle might be needed, but wait before selecting one. Your mind is sharp and your words eloquent. Today also brings an interesting situation with a neighbor or sibling into new light.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your intuition provides the best guidance. You are growing more idealistic about money matters. Exercising originality adds to your earning power. Cash can be earned in a new way. Be progressive and flexible, then all is well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Capricorns tend to have a rather difficult early life. However, their later years are truly golden. Today, opportunities for wish fulfillment are yours for the asking, whatever age you are. Others are helpful. Accept offers graciously.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Ruled by the zodiac's musician, Uranus, you create magic today. Heed that small, still voice within. Dreams will be rich with meaning. Remember, a dream uninterpreted is like a letter unread. Don't dismiss a dream lightly; seek to understand its message instead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Help those in need today. Charity projects can change your life. Your social circle widens. Involvement in an organization or a club brings new goals. Your perception of future plans is shifting.
