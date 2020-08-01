VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH A zest for adventure overcomes you. Enjoy a gamble, but only risk what you can afford to lose. There's more time for recreation. If you have a yen to become more playful, now is the time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Pressures ease. You have a second chance to overcome an obstacle or to take a breather. Do all you can to make your living environment cheerful and comfortable. A visitor proves to be good company. Be hospitable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You will be on the go. A new vehicle might be needed, but wait before selecting one. Your mind is sharp and your words eloquent. Today also brings an interesting situation with a neighbor or sibling into new light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Your intuition provides the best guidance. You are growing more idealistic about money matters. Exercising originality adds to your earning power. Cash can be earned in a new way. Be progressive and flexible, then all is well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)