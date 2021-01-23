ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your writing and speaking abilities win you admiration and love. Your personality and appearance create a memorable impression on influential individuals. Take the lead in making suggestions and arranging projects. You are creating a kind of entourage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Prosperity and opportunity begins. You're progressive in analyzing new economic trends. Be aware of how past habits have affected your finances. Your financial history repeats itself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Bright conversations greet the early morning. A decision is made, possibly involving a journey. Today encourages assertiveness, and you may be the leader. Your personality opens new doors.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your attitude creates your reality today. Maintain a positive mindset. Your emotions serve as motivators. You will have a deep sense of direction. A meaningful love relationship can be a factor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH New information comes to light, and your opinion may change concerning an important issue involving others. Be responsible. Seek truth. Recognize the need for flexibility. You move forward toward new levels of achieving goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Creative and competitive efforts on your part lead to genuine recognition. Your aspirations are expanding. Carefully write your goals on beautiful paper, then place the wish list inside a box to aid manifestation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You honor beauty and peace. Your desire to maintain balance can generate indecision. Today brings improved self-awareness. Be your own best friend by making changes. A progressive mood develops. You are excited by the changes coming.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You're ready to release old memories and emotional baggage. Self-love and self-acceptance strengthen today. You're feeling truly grateful by the end of the day. An old friend is very willing to help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Relationships can be exciting in your life lately, but not peaceful. A relationship reaches a turning point. Others have valuable suggestions. Listen to them and be cooperative. Teamwork is the secret to success today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH The well-being of people and places in your life impacts your pets. Be alert to their needs, as they'll be especially sensitive and emotional today. Clear out clutter and organize your desk and see how much better everyone feels.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Accept and issue invitations today. You are loved and appreciated. If you're drawn to the fine arts, great creative potential can be unleashed. The achievements of a younger person bring happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You work hard to comfort family members. Your efforts are appreciated. Purchase needed household supplies and do home repairs. A feng shui treatment would be a good idea. Events will tend to turn in your favor.