VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Creative and competitive efforts on your part lead to genuine recognition. Your aspirations are expanding. Carefully write your goals on beautiful paper, then place the wish list inside a box to aid manifestation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You honor beauty and peace. Your desire to maintain balance can generate indecision. Today brings improved self-awareness. Be your own best friend by making changes. A progressive mood develops. You are excited by the changes coming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You're ready to release old memories and emotional baggage. Self-love and self-acceptance strengthen today. You're feeling truly grateful by the end of the day. An old friend is very willing to help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Relationships can be exciting in your life lately, but not peaceful. A relationship reaches a turning point. Others have valuable suggestions. Listen to them and be cooperative. Teamwork is the secret to success today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)