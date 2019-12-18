ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Apply your high energy where it counts. You finally can move a stalled project forward. Avoid a power play by not playing. Tension builds as the day ages, and you have a lot on your plate. Do not let the pressure get to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH While others ponder what to do, you are right in there and move past a hassle. Your efficiency might be admired by a close associate, but know that envy also might be involved. Go out of your way to make this individual comfortable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You can look at what is happening with openness and not get caught up in a situation or competition. A partner revises his or her ideas about you. You have gained even more of this person's confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Be willing to ask questions and move past a restriction that could be irrelevant but habitual. In front of your very eyes, you see a partner, loved one or associate changing and growing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Use extra caution around funds. You might not make an error, but someone else could and cause a problem. A family member might be upset. Find out what is at the heart of the issue. Look toward positive changes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You know how to respond to another person's anger. You might be aware that the fury could have little to do with you even when it is directed your way. A child or loved one delights you with his or her versatility.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Cut back and do what's appropriate. You might not feel as secure as you would like, but you will feel much better if you clear the air. A transformation might be likely around your home and/or family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH If you do not use your energy in an appropriate manner, you could find that you feel tired and more irritable. You could even get into a squabble. If nothing else, join a friend for a brisk walk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Reach out for someone you respect and who has more knowledge than you about a particular topic. Your need to learn more from this person flatters him or her. This person will be helpful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Push yourself past self-imposed barriers. Think carefully about how someone might feel in a given situation. Open up to new possibilities; play with them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path that you had not even considered. The experience counts more than actions. Focus on the experience. Let go of judgments and simply feel.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Defer to others knowing full well that they will demand more control. You can envision many ways to the same end. They will need to go through a similar type of thought process.