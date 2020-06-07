HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 7, 2020:
Charming and entertaining, you have broken many a heart. This year, expressing enthusiasm and team spirit, as well as learning to trust someone to represent you, assures career success. If single, you need to be clear about your intentions, as many fall for you and then are disappointed. If attached, you have a decidedly sensuous bond and may well stay together forever if you also continue the verbal connection. AQUARIUS has many far-flung ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You will be enthused yet serious about your aspirations today. Others are impressed by your dedication and self-sufficiency. It's not a good day to — relative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH An optimum day to enroll in classes or catch up on reading. If you have always wanted to try your hand at writing, begin now. You have a new depth of understanding about yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You will probe beneath the surface of events and companions. Mysteries and puzzles are clarified today. Be honest with yourself. It is not a time to practice denial. You will recover from past disappointments well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It is a day of paradox in your life, as you move forward by looking back. Forgive yourself for old mistakes and resolve to create a wonderful new cycle. You get organized, which leads to more productivity for the new week.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Your positive state of mind wins admiration from others. Short journeys are productive. Your superb communication skills and charm carry you forward. You have a lighthearted inner glow that cheers all those whose lives you touch.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your mental attitude is brighter. Look at alternative solutions to old problems. Select reading material that is short and contemporary. Discussions of plans and feelings with your beloved brings new depth to most important bonds.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Background music played softly adds greatly to your hours at home. You use your artistic skills to make your residence more attractive. Encourage family members to entertain you and make you laugh via Facetime or Zoom.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You experience amazing developments today. You will be able to analyze your surroundings, including your neighborhood, and improve your life in practical ways. Casual conversations or news stories become a catalyst for new opportunities. React quickly to assure success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You budget and shop wisely. Finances are on firmer ground. Gifts might be the wrong size or color, so keep all receipts. Double-check addresses. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude in coping with an eccentric relative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Today generates enthusiasm and well-being. A glowing new vitality rushes through you. Sing to the lush growth unfolding all around you. This is not the time to gamble. Secure your belongings and finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today favors introspection, meditation and creativity. You will discover more about yourself. Old memories and the momentum of past habits will affect you and become very clear as patterns. You free yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH A softer trend emerges today. People listen to your ideas with more patience. The spirit of cooperation assures success. It is a perfect time to break a bad habit. The upcoming week is off to a good start already.
