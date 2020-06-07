× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 7, 2020:

Charming and entertaining, you have broken many a heart. This year, expressing enthusiasm and team spirit, as well as learning to trust someone to represent you, assures career success. If single, you need to be clear about your intentions, as many fall for you and then are disappointed. If attached, you have a decidedly sensuous bond and may well stay together forever if you also continue the verbal connection. AQUARIUS has many far-flung ideas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You will be enthused yet serious about your aspirations today. Others are impressed by your dedication and self-sufficiency. It's not a good day to — relative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH An optimum day to enroll in classes or catch up on reading. If you have always wanted to try your hand at writing, begin now. You have a new depth of understanding about yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will probe beneath the surface of events and companions. Mysteries and puzzles are clarified today. Be honest with yourself. It is not a time to practice denial. You will recover from past disappointments well.