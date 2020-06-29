× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today favors social activity and cultural pursuits. You crusade for the causes you are devoted to yet find time for friendship. Those close to you reveal their limitations. Keep your expectations of others realistic, and you will not be disillusioned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A different home or job may be in the stars soon. Do not resist the new order coming into your life. The long-term picture will be brighter than it might seem at first glance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Tender and happy forces bless your life with joy today. Court your love. Short times apart will stimulate your interest and passion as you enjoy sharing new experiences with your beloved to keep the relationship fresh and interesting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Family life and your home assume a subtle glamour today. Ever the detective, you will be fascinated by secrets about your heritage and will discover new qualities in loved ones. A relative who has been out of touch might suddenly reappear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)