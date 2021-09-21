VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your focus on money, cash flow, earnings and possessions will increase in the next four weeks. You'll spend more, especially on beautiful things. Fortunately, you will attract money to you. You also will think about your values.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, which is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This happens once a year and makes it easy for you to attract people and favorable situations to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your personal year is concluding, but your new year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, the next four weeks are a time of limbo. Use this window of time to think about what you want for your new year ahead. Define some goals, because they will help you achieve what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You'll enjoy increased popularity in the next four weeks, talking to younger people, creative people and perhaps being active in a physical competition with others. This is an excellent time to share your dreams for the future, because someone's feedback will help you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)