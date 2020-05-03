HHH You seem to be doing a lot of thinking, talking and local running around. Naturally analytical, you use this period profitably by re-examining plans or ideas and discarding whatever or whomever is no longer valuable. This is particularly advantageous for you writers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You feel like buying, and could go a bit overboard. Luxury items have a very strong appeal. However, today's aspects are not good for large-scale spending, as you will most likely have to return what you purchase. T

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your personal magnetism is high, and you attract the attention of a VIP. But be careful. You get in over your head, and conflict may accompany an immense sex appeal. Do not use others, nor let yourself be used.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHHH Take care of yourself mentally or physically since you could find yourself more rundown than usual. Sleep, meditate and think. You find your thoughts deepened and intensified as you dig for answers with vigorous determination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)