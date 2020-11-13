VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today, complacency bores you. Involvements tend to begin on a high note then fizzle as you lose interest. You are tempted by fiery and complex relationships. A change of heart is very likely. Be prepared. Avoid hasty decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Be careful of risky ventures suggested by others. If something sounds too good to be true, back off. Your own instincts are the most trustworthy now. You are rewarded for faithfully following your work ethic and building assets slowly over time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Great depth, courage and endurance are present in this sensitive water sign. Today your energy level is high, which makes it easier to get things done. You breathe a sigh of relief. There's peace and pleasure in tying up loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You will shy away from conflict today. Release old resentments. Dreams can hold valuable clues to wellness. Sound and color therapies can be helpful. Pay attention to animal companions. One of them needs some extra tender loving care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)