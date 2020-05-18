× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You will be energized today. Expect to feel more enthusiastic and motivated. You assume a new aura of authority and can act in a leadership capacity. Success is linked to adapting to your environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Listen to inner guidance to tap into your creativity. You are kindly disposed to someone in need and will extend help and advice. Make sure your efforts are wanted and appreciated, though, before going to a great deal of trouble.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Old friends remember you with an unexpected call or visit through Zoom. You become more active in a club or an organization. An intriguing acquaintance comes from another ethnic or socioeconomic group.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH It is best to postpone innovations at work. Tradition is upheld today. Older or more experienced people offer the best advice and examples. Cope by analyzing repeated patterns and verifying instructions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)