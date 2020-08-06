VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today promises growth and new horizons in your relationships. Encourage others to talk. Work out compromises, and all will be well. It's essential to understand others' viewpoints and capacities. Ask no favors, and release expectations for success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH The role of caregiver may come your way. Don't let it tire you out. Be aware of changes in your vitality and new factors impacting your wellness. Reasonable precautions to guard your well-being are a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Others are not easily admitted to the sanctum of your being, but companions make life exciting today. There is a note of glamorous confusion to social situations. Trust your intuition. Situations begin to clarify on their own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Repair and redecorate your dwelling, then — finally — host a gathering. New ideas about your residence and changing goals voiced by relatives and household members must be considered. Focus on clear communication with family members.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)