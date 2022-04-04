ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH You might be challenged by a friend or a group. In particular, you might have to confront someone in authority or someone who is older or more experienced. This could trigger a clash of interests. Remember what your long-term objective is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which improves your luck. However, it also makes you more emotional. This is why you might be at odds with a boss, parent, teacher or someone in a position of authority, because they might block your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Your attempts to make travel plans or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine or the law might be stymied today. Someone or something will stand in your way. Obviously, this is frustrating. Ironically, if you deal with this challenge, you will get results later this week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Financial negotiations might be difficult today. Certainly, this is a poor day to try to collect money or to collect something from someone, because people will be tightfisted. Ditto for financial institutions. Do your homework and hope for success later in the week.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH It might be challenging dealing with those who are close to you today, especially spouses, partners and dear friends. Perhaps they will go along with your ideas. No matter what you suggest, something or someone gets in the way. Be patient, because things will improve this week.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You're willing to work hard today, no question. Nevertheless, you might feel stymied by authority figures, bosses or circumstances. The harder you push, the harder they push back. Be patient, because you will get positive results later in the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Children might be an increased responsibility today. Likewise, social occasions might be daunting or overwhelming for some reason. You also might feel challenged practicing a skill in the arts or sports. Don't be discouraged; you will have a breakthrough later in the week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Something related to home and family will be challenging for you today. It might involve a parent or an older relative. You might have to deal with a challenging situation at home — a mess created by others or being forced to deal with too many guests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH "It was Monday. It was Monday all day." Life might be a bit of a slog today. No matter what you try or how you want to convince someone or what you want to achieve, you encounter obstacles. "Talk to the hand!"

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Very likely, you will find financial situations a struggle today. You might not pull off what you want to achieve. This is a poor day to ask for a raise. However, you will work hard to solidify your financial security. Accept some detours, because later in the week you can expect success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Today you are focused on achieving something. You have goals. You have your eye on the ball and you don't want to be blocked by anyone. Nevertheless, obstacles are unavoidable. Keep trying, because success awaits you later this week.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Something going on behind the scenes might trip you up today. Do not be discouraged, because ironically, the energy that you put out at the beginning of the week might meet with success by the end of the week. Keep the faith.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:45 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. EDT today (6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

