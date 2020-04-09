× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Opportunities arise related to a financial venture. Your ability to earn money and sense of quality living are important to you. Stealthily creep toward this financial venture rather than grasping it immediately. This gives you more power today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Your personality and appearance shine today, especially if that's the way you see yourself. It is an excellent day to have professional meetings. Be immaculate, and you will get what you ask for. You are physically powerful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Be understanding and avoid confrontations. Diplomacy wins the day. Focus on making people happy but don't spread yourself too thin. You will hear good health news. Share with your community, far and wide, who love you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Spend some time with children or animals today. It is essential to regain your sense of play. It has been a trying time and you have been getting in touch with real feelings. You are a survivor in an emergency.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)