ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Opportunities arise related to a financial venture. Your ability to earn money and sense of quality living are important to you. Stealthily creep toward this financial venture rather than grasping it immediately. This gives you more power today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your personality and appearance shine today, especially if that's the way you see yourself. It is an excellent day to have professional meetings. Be immaculate, and you will get what you ask for. You are physically powerful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Be understanding and avoid confrontations. Diplomacy wins the day. Focus on making people happy but don't spread yourself too thin. You will hear good health news. Share with your community, far and wide, who love you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Spend some time with children or animals today. It is essential to regain your sense of play. It has been a trying time and you have been getting in touch with real feelings. You are a survivor in an emergency.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Control issues might arise. Forgive and forget. Be aware of things coming up from the past and to family. It is all about transformation, growth and change. You feel ready for a new scene. Do not go to extremes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH You would like to be running around, taking care of chores in your everyday world. But the world is different, so instead you can expect an invitation from a sibling or neighbor. Control your emotions when expressing opinions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Maintain your balance and avoid conflicts. You feel a stronger willingness to give up things that you no longer need. It might be outdated personal belongings or even people who are no longer compatible. Change is stressful. Plan your actions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You are especially interested in pursuing cultural and artistic endeavors in your home. You shine today as you make calls about this. Your energy is powerful. Utilize this in your life to get what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You expand your horizons today. You are feeling restless and sending text messages to friends and associates to pass the time. You get a genius message across. It is astoundingly lucky.
HHHH You find strength in numbers and meaning through friends and groups today. You work for the common good but keep an eye on your own wishes and dreams. Social consciousness plays a role. Organizational activities and social events are highlighted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Professional concerns are your focus today. Your life is more public now so avoid emotional displays. You receive a boost in prestige. The spotlight is on cooperation. Show your appreciation to others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You are especially sensitive and intuitive today. Use the day for reflection and concluding projects. Accept what comes your way and do not start anything new. It is all part of a cycle. Strive for universal appeal.
