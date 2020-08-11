VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH New opportunities on the horizon are revealed. Your luck is changing for the better. Select goals for the long-range future. Write a wish list. Much information and many new ideas are directed your way. Opportunities for travel are likely to come about.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Today marks a culmination of old situations and paves the way for a renewal or renaissance. A new phase is beginning. Focus on forgiveness and say your farewells. You cherish your peace and privacy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today emphasizes the need to compromise. Be receptive to alternative plans and viewpoints. Changes are in the air. Surprising twists and turns will guide you into new situations. Consider your personal wishes and needs apart from your loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today can impact the wellness of animal companions, your cousins or even aunts and uncles. Time spent with loved ones and involvement in activities you truly enjoy will enhance wellness. Take routine precautions regarding health and fitness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)