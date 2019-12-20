ARIES (March 21-April 19): HHHH You might feel jovial this morning until you have to rescue someone from the blues, or a most unanticipated event hits. You have the wherewithal to deal with this issue. Remain confident.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): HHHH You are naturally laid back, which is good news under the circumstances. A partner or associate decides to take the driver's seat to facilitate the holiday celebrations. The collision could be noteworthy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): HHHH You could be overly tired and withdrawn from a recent period of partying and socializing. You have the good fortune of being able to take some time off for much-needed peace and quiet. Once recharged, you will toss yourself back into the holiday happenings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): HHHH While someone close to you might be groaning about some aspect of this holiday season, you immediately come up with a great idea to bypass the issue. Ear-to-ear smiles surround you as a result.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): HHH Others find you rather withdrawn and cloistered. Your personality does not seem to be breaking through, and you do not seem to care. Others could express upset. You might need a lazy day at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): HHHH You have the ability to convince a close friend or neighbor to follow through on an invitation and not make it such a big deal. Your creativity surges and you are able to sort through an issue with ease.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): HHH Your more possessive side emerges. Don't let a materialistic quality around Christmas take over. A family member might not be able to help themselves, but you can. You know better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): HHHHH You radiate. Others notice your glow and wonder where it stems from. You could be eyeing a situation differently, and as a result flow through it well. Roll with an unexpected change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): HHH Take your time finishing up some holiday details. You could feel some nostalgia when reflecting on past Christmases with someone you love. If you have a surprise gift, make it a point to keep it just that.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): HHHHH Emphasize your commitments as well as your friends. As materialistic as Christmas can become, it still has a way of focusing a spotlight on each of your individual relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): HHH You might not have imagined needing to take such a strong role around a certain festivity. Many people clamor to be around you. Others follow your lead. Try not to react to sudden news.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): HHH News finally filters in your direction. Make the most out of this weekend. Go to a concert or ballet, or any event you love about Christmas. Consider calling others at a distance to wish them a Merry Christmas.