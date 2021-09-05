SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're noticed today — the second day in a row! Once again, some people might know the personal details about your private life. Family conversations will be upbeat and positive today.

This Week: Hidden romance plus a popular week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Travel plans or a chance to explore new turf might excite you today. Something allows you to push the envelope or expand your universe. Discussions about interesting topics might be heady and profound.

This Week: Fun with creative, artistic people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Because today's Moon is in one of your Money Houses, it's important for you to know the restrictions of today's Moon Alert. Aside from that, this is a fun-loving, social day. Be careful about financial decisions, however.

This Week: Romance with a boss plus travel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)