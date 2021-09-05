HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021: You're a responsible person who is concerned about basics like family, financial security and establishing a home for yourself. You like the good life. You're attracted to people who are active and energetic. This year begins a new cycle for you. Keep an open mind. Stay flexible and ready to open any door.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a wonderful, playful, creative day. You're the artisan of the zodiac. You can do anything with your hands. It's a great day to explore hobbies and artistic expressions.
This Week: Get better organized. Enjoy warm relations with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Relations with family members are warm and friendly today. In fact, it's a good day to entertain at home. (Or enjoy your own company.) It's a great day to socialize and relax.
This Week: Playful fun. Bonus at work — travel? Promotion?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You have a positive attitude today, which is why you are upbeat. This is good, because enthusiasm is contagious, which means others will be happy because they're talking to you.
This Week: Promising romance, vacations and social outings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Most of today is a Moon Alert, be aware of this if spending money. Aside from that, it's a lovely day to socialize, especially at home. Enjoy warm interactions with others.
This Week: Entertain at home and redecorate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, so things tend to go your way. You'll run the meeting. Even though this is a positive, upbeat day, when it comes to spending money, check the Moon Alert. Nevertheless, enjoy good times.
This Week: Enjoy happy times with siblings and relatives.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a positive, energetic day, especially because the Sun and fiery Mars are still in your sign boosting your energy and giving you purpose and drive.
This Week: Financial bonus and a fun purchase.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You are a social sign, and today is a great day to socialize with others, especially good friends, groups and organizations. People are in a positive frame of mind and keen to enjoy each other's company.
This Week: Enjoy schmoozing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're noticed today — the second day in a row! Once again, some people might know the personal details about your private life. Family conversations will be upbeat and positive today.
This Week: Hidden romance plus a popular week.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Travel plans or a chance to explore new turf might excite you today. Something allows you to push the envelope or expand your universe. Discussions about interesting topics might be heady and profound.
This Week: Fun with creative, artistic people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Because today's Moon is in one of your Money Houses, it's important for you to know the restrictions of today's Moon Alert. Aside from that, this is a fun-loving, social day. Be careful about financial decisions, however.
This Week: Romance with a boss plus travel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Cooperate with others while the Moon is still opposite your sign. It will not be difficult to do because today you feel friendly and warm to partners and close friends. It's a great day to socialize.
This Week: Travel for pleasure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Co-workers will be warm and friendly today. Some might be involved in work-related travel. Don't bite off more than you can chew in discussions today.
This Week: Warm romance plus financial gifts.