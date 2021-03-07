HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 7, 2021: Complex, sensitive and conceptual, you're a very giving person in public, but privately you're your own slave master. This year, you give more to yourself and thus are happier than you've been in years. If single, you can feel lonely and withdrawn, so it's good for you to be with a soul mate. You meet yours this May. If attached, it's been a long search. CANCER won't ever let go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today puts you in touch with old companions. Good or bad, they haven't changed. Think on how treasured friendships enrich your life. One of your new acquaintances may join your inner circle. Accept an invitation or two.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH It is a wonderful time to study another language or learn how to cook a foreign cuisine. There will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Dreams and fantasy abound. Those closest to you are preparing for some significant lifestyle changes. Be supportive. Allow loved ones to explore. Whatever shifts are due will be for the better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)