HHHH You will need more sleep in the next four weeks because your energy will be flagging somewhat. Therefore, respect your need for more rest and take naps or get more sleep. During this window of time, your focus on close friendships and partners will be strong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You're gung-ho to get better organized during the next four weeks, which is why you will not only work hard, you will work smart. You'll be efficient, effective and therefore productive! You want to improve your health as well. (I'm impressed.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Lucky you! The next four weeks will be playful and fun-loving. You will enjoy fun activities with children as well as the arts and the entertainment world. Sports events and social outings will appeal to you. Romance will blossom!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. You might be involved more than usual with a parent. Expect to hear from family relatives you haven't seen in a while. (Relatives are popping out of the woodwork.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)