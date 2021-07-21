ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a lovely day because the Moon, Venus and Mars are all supportive to Aries. This means that whatever you attempt to do will probably succeed. It's a great day to schmooze and enjoy playful outings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might be dealing with financial issues like loans, mortgages, debt or shared property, especially with how they relate to your home or your family. If so, be aware of the brief Moon Alert. It's a lovely day to entertain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH With the Moon opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway dealing with others. Nevertheless, this is a friendly day! Enjoy talking to everyone. Something will make you appreciate who and where you are.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Although this is a friendly day for most, you will use this energy to get better organized and work smart at your job. You might want to do something that gets you better organized with a pet. The good thing is you have the energy!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)