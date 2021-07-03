ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Today might be a rocky road for romance, because you might impulsively do something that you later regret. Sudden exit — slammed door — with your purse forgotten inside. (Been there. Done that. Humiliating.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH If something is bugging you at home today. You might overreact or be angry and create a greater problem. This is not what you want. On the other hand, you don't want to be micromanaged or suffocated. Be as skillful as you can in handling this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day. Guard against physical (and verbal) accidents. Think before you speak or do anything. Nevertheless, something will interrupt your daily routine in an unexpected way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Don't be impulsive when dealing with financial matters today. By nature, you are thrifty and careful with your money, but even you go off the deep end at times. Don't let today be one of them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)