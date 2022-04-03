Happy Birthday for Sunday, April 3, 2022:

You are adventurous, multitalented and likable. You know how to charm others. You are witty in a playful and happy to be the center of attention. This year, simplicity is your theme. Focus on what creates the foundations in your life. Physical exercise will also be an important factor as you strengthen the many aspects of your world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because something unpredictable might happen. You might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with wild, wacky Uranus, which will make you feel impulsive and willing to act rashly. Your moods will change quickly. Because it will be tough to concentrate, postpone work that requires attention to detail.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is a restless day for you! You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. (Invariably, it is ugly and the wrong size.) Guard against knee-jerk reactions or last-minute impulses. Stay cool. Be smart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Almost certainly, a friend or a member of a group will surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. Or perhaps you will meet someone new who is different and unusual. Possibly a friend you already know will amaze you by saying or doing something unexpected.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH A parent, teacher, boss or the police might do something that catches you off guard today. ("Busted!") Do whatever you can to keep a low profile and stay out of trouble. Remember the power of courtesy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Travel plans will suddenly change today. They might be canceled or rescheduled or there could be a delay. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. News about medicine, the law and schooling might surprise you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Double-check details related to banking, shared property, inheritances and anything to do with the wealth of someone else or the responsibilities that you have for someone else. This is because something unexpected could impact these areas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH A partner, spouse or close friend might do something that surprises you today. They might act differently or catch you off guard. Possibly they will introduce you to someone who is unusual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today. Staff shortages, delays, equipment breakdowns, computer glitches, accidents and mixed-up messages are just some things that might dog your steps today. Go slowly and pay attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, which means they have to be vigilant and mindful today. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Or perhaps you will receive an unexpected invitation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Something related to your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on the door. A family member might have surprising news. Get dressed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Unexpected news plus new faces and new places will make this a stimulating day full of changes. On the upside, you might have a brilliant idea.

