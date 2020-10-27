ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Others seem preoccupied. Leave them to it. It's not easy to share thoughts and plans today. Music or an art project helps you process what's going on. These will offer valuable insights and introduce you to fascinating groups.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH A new talent is emerging. Hone your aptitudes. The mood lightens. You have more time for recreation than has been the case for a while. Your positive state of mind and enhanced mental energy open many avenues of opportunity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a marvelous day to become organized and set new goals. Networking is rewarding, too. Implement creative ideas at work. Focus on balance and perspective. You are about to make genuine progress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Love has a mystical, spiritual quality. Physical activities bring out your best intellectual potentials today. Studying another language and culture can have a positive spiritual impact too. Discussion groups awaken your higher mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Much energy will be poured into financial and security issues today. And it can make you impatient. Think before speaking. Gathering information is especially important. A hunch or a dream contains a helpful message.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A relationship reaches a turning point. Others have valuable suggestions. Be kind and cooperative. Teamwork is the secret to success today. Expectations are important in relationships. Certain companions can be high maintenance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be aware of new health needs and take time to release stress. Today also suggests links to animal companions. A nurturing and loving relationship with a pet is beneficial to your well-being. Spend more time with your pets today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your romantic needs are going through an adjustment period. You find more brightness in a close bond. It is healing after a sense of disappointment and denial for the past two years. Make sure you lighten a child's day today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Devote great energy to family matters and home life today. Plan a traditional cleaning in your home, then burn sage to usher in fresh energies and dispel all that is stale. Good manners and sincerity are a must.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You take care of transportation needs satisfactorily. Obstacles posed by communication gaps or ornery neighbors are easily overcome. Although you might not feel so, you're a bit of a superpower in organizing today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Be cautious and do not go into debt today. A relationship solidifies. A practical mood prevails. An old wound of the heart begins to heal. Double-check directions and details connected to work. Something needs revision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Impressionistic, receptive and intuitive, Pisces is the most imaginative of dreamers. Today, a greater sense of confidence in who you are develops. Business associates admire you, and the workplace becomes more pleasant.
