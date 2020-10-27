ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Others seem preoccupied. Leave them to it. It's not easy to share thoughts and plans today. Music or an art project helps you process what's going on. These will offer valuable insights and introduce you to fascinating groups.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH A new talent is emerging. Hone your aptitudes. The mood lightens. You have more time for recreation than has been the case for a while. Your positive state of mind and enhanced mental energy open many avenues of opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH It's a marvelous day to become organized and set new goals. Networking is rewarding, too. Implement creative ideas at work. Focus on balance and perspective. You are about to make genuine progress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Love has a mystical, spiritual quality. Physical activities bring out your best intellectual potentials today. Studying another language and culture can have a positive spiritual impact too. Discussion groups awaken your higher mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)