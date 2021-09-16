ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might gain help from others for improvements to where you work today. You might introduce reforms and better ways of doing things. These improvements likely will involve cost-cutting, recycling and repurposing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Romance will be intense today. Actually, many experiences will be powerful, including your interactions with kids. Don't be too bossy. You have ideas about how to change things for the better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You will have a powerful discussion with a family member today, perhaps a parent, about what needs to be done — namely, you want to make improvements at home. Get rid of junk. Tidy up. Recycle and toss what you don't need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You're convincing today. It's a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. You will use your words with care, and they will spotlight issues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might see new uses for something that you already own today. (Could that old Volkswagen be a floor lamp?) This is because you're in a resourceful frame of mind, which is why you see new applications and uses for things. You also might see new ways to earn money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your image. We can always improve our appearance in some way. Get creative. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a fabulous day to do research because you have a penetrating mind, plus the energy and endurance to keep looking for what you want to find. You'll be like a dog with a bone. Focus on finding answers to questions and solutions to old problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A discussion with someone could be important today, because they might help you discover what motivates you. Perhaps you will discuss your hopes and dreams with them. You might look within yourself to discover what you're really seeking in life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Your interactions with parents, bosses or the police will be intense and powerful today. Do not cross anyone in authority. (It won't be pretty.) Take it easy. Be reasonable. Stay calm and never underestimate the power of courtesy. Ironically, you can make a great impression on someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a good day to get stuff done, especially relating to higher education (finishing an important paper), legal matters or medicine. In discussions about politics, religion or racial issues, you will be opinionated and forceful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your ability to find discrepancies and problems in financial matters related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances is uncanny today. You'll spot errors and probably see better ways of doing things.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A conversation with a partner or close friend will be intense and powerful today. You will make quite an impact. You are motivated, and you intend to go after what you want because you want to get something done.