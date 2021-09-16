ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might gain help from others for improvements to where you work today. You might introduce reforms and better ways of doing things. These improvements likely will involve cost-cutting, recycling and repurposing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Romance will be intense today. Actually, many experiences will be powerful, including your interactions with kids. Don't be too bossy. You have ideas about how to change things for the better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will have a powerful discussion with a family member today, perhaps a parent, about what needs to be done — namely, you want to make improvements at home. Get rid of junk. Tidy up. Recycle and toss what you don't need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You're convincing today. It's a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. You will use your words with care, and they will spotlight issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)