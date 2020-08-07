ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You're enthused and motivated today, but must direct impatience and possible irritation into positive outlets. You'll be especially forceful and competitive with others, so be aware and tone it down a little in translation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Research projects of all kinds are successful now. If travel plans are discussed, choose to return to an old haunt instead of exploring new territory. Deep meditation helps you understand your life's purpose. A companion from the past might resurface.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Gemini always makes life interesting, and today your ability to communicate is in top form. Trust a hunch. It's an optimum time for networking. Respond enthusiastically to offers of friendship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Catch up on work-related responsibilities, but don't accept new tasks until your home life is balanced. Various volatile situations in your domestic scene gradually resolve. Talented companions stimulate your creativity. A loved one needs more of your time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You've undergone some radical transformations in your beliefs. Review your spiritual journey; examine where you're going. You'll question old concepts and seek new, deeper levels of truth. Release practices that no longer inspire you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Don't allow a needy companion to drain your resources. Today could make you a soft touch. Offer words of encouragement, not cash. Be aware of your spending and saving practices. Learn from past experiences. Settle debts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You are the quintessential romantic. Today promises a new understanding of lost loves that just weren't meant to be. Light the way for Cupid's arrows now and for the future with a pair of rose-colored candles.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your survival skills are legendary, and you often completely bounce back from life-threatening situations. Today, the health consequences of past choices become apparent. Conquer any dietary or lifestyle factors that undermine your well-being. You can do it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be alert to novel income opportunities. A creative idea is worth exploring. Today also promises changes of heart. You fall in and out love quickly. Remember your words are powerful and will shape your future, so use them carefully.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Be patient if someone close to you is moody and sensitive. It's easy to keep relatives happy and to relax at home. A visitor proves to be good company. Be hospitable. An unexpected turn of events is likely next week.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll find solutions to complex situations. Helpful information arrives. Examine past patterns. They reveal what to expect for the future. This brings a brainstorming session, which generates new perspectives. There will be a great exchange of ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Bargains can be found. A friend's assistance can be key in generating a windfall. Include snowdrops and other tiny white flowers (which represent hope) in your home or workspace. Follow your hunches.
