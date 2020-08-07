VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Don't allow a needy companion to drain your resources. Today could make you a soft touch. Offer words of encouragement, not cash. Be aware of your spending and saving practices. Learn from past experiences. Settle debts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You are the quintessential romantic. Today promises a new understanding of lost loves that just weren't meant to be. Light the way for Cupid's arrows now and for the future with a pair of rose-colored candles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your survival skills are legendary, and you often completely bounce back from life-threatening situations. Today, the health consequences of past choices become apparent. Conquer any dietary or lifestyle factors that undermine your well-being. You can do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Be alert to novel income opportunities. A creative idea is worth exploring. Today also promises changes of heart. You fall in and out love quickly. Remember your words are powerful and will shape your future, so use them carefully.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)