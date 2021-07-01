ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH A heads-up warning about serious power struggles that might take place today (or earlier this week): Your ruler Mars is at odds with big daddy Pluto, which means parents must be patient with their kids to avoid nasty scenes. Likewise, lovers must be patient with each other.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

H Increased chaos on the homefront and in your family might build up to a serious argument. (We're talking nasty.) Think of your long-term objective. You want to get along with family because family is forever. Practice patience today; it's the only intelligent choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You are the clever wordsmith; however, don't try to win an argument today. If you're teaching someone, don't be pushy. (Oh, you'll be tempted!) Think about the kind of person you want to be. You want to be decent. Pull in your reins and be cool. Tonight: Socialize with friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)