ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Friends are confused and confusing today. Keep peer pressure in perspective. An uncharacteristic subtlety prevails. The way gradually becomes clearer. Listen with your heart and read between the lines if someone isn't easy to understand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH The throat, ears and thyroid are especially linked to your birth sign. Protect your neck from cold drafts with an attractive scarf. You are especially aware today of which health habits should be changed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Accept a rejection philosophically and be patient. A beloved needs extra care. There will be an awareness of what is or is not feasible in the love department. Good communication skills open Gemini's heart to romance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH A family member announces some unexpected plans. New ideas about your residence and changing goals voiced by him or her have to be considered. Be understanding and supportive. An elderly or very young relative can become a closer companion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)