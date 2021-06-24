VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Be patient with friends today, and also be patient with groups and clubs, because today's Full Moon can make people edgy and too emotional. Likewise, parents should be patient with their kids. Meanwhile, your kids might have hissy fits and meltdowns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Some Full Moons are easier than others. (This one, not so much.) You feel pulled in two directions — home and family versus your job and your career. What to do? Today you cannot ignore your job and your public reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Heightened emotions caused by today's Full Moon energy can distract you and create a problem either verbally or physically. Therefore, be mindful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Some kind of financial situation will come to a head today because of the Full Moon. Very possibly, it relates to your responsibilities for someone else or perhaps money that you owe. Hopefully, after the Full Moon peaks, these problems will diminish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)