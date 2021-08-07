VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you might want to withdraw and find a private cubbyhole to enjoy your own solitude because you don't feel like socializing. This is not because you are being antisocial. You just need a breather. This is also a good day to explore any kind of mystical or spiritual discipline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your emotional connection with your friends will be important to you today. This is why you might feel more protective or supportive of someone. It's also why you might even feel jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today your personal life might be on public display for some reason, or you might find it difficult to hide certain facts about yourself. Note: You might blur the distinction between professional and personal when talking to a boss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a pleasant day for you because the Moon is in your fellow Fire Sign. Basically, this inspires you to explore new ideas, see new places and meet new faces. You want to expand your world, especially through travel and learning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)