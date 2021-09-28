HHH For the next month, transportation delays might dog your steps — car problems, truck problems and bike problems. Be proactive and address anything that looks dicey. Missed buses and confused communications are also classic due to Mercury retrograde. Have courage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Mercury retrograde could create delays and mistakes related to money, cash flow and earnings, as well as anything that you own, i.e., your movable possessions. Checks in the mail will be late. Take care in all your financial transactions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Mercury retrograde is in your sign now until mid-October, which means you will encounter delays, mixed up communications, missed appointments, misplaced items, goofy mistakes and people from your past. It's like you're caught in a tape loop.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're one of the signs the current Mercury retrograde might help — a bit. You may still suffer from goofy mistakes and transportation delays; nevertheless, Mercury retrograde will help you to do research and uncover answers from the past. Use it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)