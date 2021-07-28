ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH As of today, your popularity grows for the rest of the year. Enjoy friendships and increased involvement in clubs, groups and organizations. Remember interactions with others will be mutually beneficial.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today Jupiter moves to the top of your chart to stay for the rest of the year. This boosts your professional reputation and your good name with your peers! For the next four months, you can expect more recognition and admiration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Beginning today, your desire to travel and expand your horizons will increase for the rest of year. Others will use this same influence to get further studies, take a course or go back to school. It also favors publishing, the media, medicine and the law.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Lucky you! Beginning today a beneficial influence will impact one of your Money Houses for the rest of the year. It will be easier to get loans and mortgages. Likewise, you might inherit or receive gifts, goodies and favors from others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today Jupiter moves opposite your sign to stay for the rest of the year. This influence occurs once every 12 years. You can expect that all your relationships will be mutually beneficial, which means this is not the time to go it alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Starting today and for the rest of the year, you will have increased chances to improve your job or get a better job. Likewise, you will be able to improve your health. Many also will experience increased joy with a pet.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Good news! Today Jupiter has entered Aquarius, your fellow Air Sign, to stay for the rest of the year. Life will be much easier for you! Furthermore, it will be playful and full of opportunities to socialize and enjoy sports and fun activities with kids.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Starting today, everything to do with home and relations with family members will improve for the rest of the year. Family members will be more generous to each other. Likewise, you will renovate, redecorate or relocate to improve your digs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Optimism and physical activity are survival issues for you. This is why you'll be glad to know that beginning today, and for the rest of the year, your optimism will increase! You will enjoy the power of positive thinking. Your plans for the future will be larger and more expansive!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Good news! Starting today, for the rest of the year, opportunities to boost your income and get richer will increase. You might earn more money or make more money on the side or acquire assets, because something will make you feel richer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today lucky Jupiter slips back into your sign, where it will stay for the rest of the year, increasing chances for people and resources to be drawn to you. Your life will be more fortunate for the rest of this year!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today Jupiter leaves your sign and slips back into Aquarius, where it will stay for the rest of the year. This opens up spiritual and religious dimensions of your life, allowing you to learn more about yourself more easily. A gift from the universe!