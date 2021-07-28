VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Starting today and for the rest of the year, you will have increased chances to improve your job or get a better job. Likewise, you will be able to improve your health. Many also will experience increased joy with a pet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Good news! Today Jupiter has entered Aquarius, your fellow Air Sign, to stay for the rest of the year. Life will be much easier for you! Furthermore, it will be playful and full of opportunities to socialize and enjoy sports and fun activities with kids.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Starting today, everything to do with home and relations with family members will improve for the rest of the year. Family members will be more generous to each other. Likewise, you will renovate, redecorate or relocate to improve your digs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Optimism and physical activity are survival issues for you. This is why you'll be glad to know that beginning today, and for the rest of the year, your optimism will increase! You will enjoy the power of positive thinking. Your plans for the future will be larger and more expansive!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)