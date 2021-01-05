VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Enjoy shopping for beautiful, meaningful gifts. It's a materialistic cycle. You will appreciate the comfort and freedom that having enough money can bring and may find yourself working hard to assure a better standard of living.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH The day begins with enthusiasm. You are dynamic and at the center of activity. Group activity and innovations in your approach to work will be in focus. This marks the start of great hope and improvements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today sheds light on just how important you are to others. You will be in tune with those who are in need of solace. You relieve the loneliness of others and win a new friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You have more vitality and feel able to take charge of your life. Exercise appeals. Spirituality deepens. Psychology and other social sciences interest you. Your inner universe is beginning to expand and you are about to embark on a quest of self-analysis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)